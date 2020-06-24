"Romance for me isn’t about the second date," producer Alycia Rossiter told Refinery29. "Romance is possibility. I think the ending of our show is possibility." Maybe that's why it feels so satisfying to see episode 3's Deva and Maria bike off into the sunset (well, the afternoon) together. And maybe that's why it's so heartwarming to watch episode 5's Brandon and Justin plan a second date, even though Justin has plans to move in a matter of days. We might not know what will happen beyond date two, but that's not the point of the show.