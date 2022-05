If You Grew Up With Money, Stop Being Weird About It

Obviously there's no obligation for everyone to disclose their financial background to each other or rub their wealth in your face. But in the same way it can help when people are open about their salary , it can help when people are simply chill about the situation from which they come. Being born into money is not some value judgement or a moral failing on your part – it just means you had a bit of a leg up, because society sucks and is built that way. Hearing rich people downplay their richness feels a bit like when skinny people complain about feeling 'fat' after a big lunch – as if it's the same as being unable to access healthcare as a fat person . There's a big difference between the way something makes you feel and how it concretely impacts other people's lives.