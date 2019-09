In order to make a significant change to the way our actions impact the environment, we need to implement stronger regulations worldwide. From 2020, it will no longer be legal to import any textiles containing the hormonal nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE) into the EU; carcinogenic substances are also on the agenda. Even China, the world's second-largest polluter, has introduced stricter pollutant controls . Fashion needs to take a stand against using toxic chemicals in the production of clothing, and commit to a transparent and ethical supply chain. And while that may be a huge task, there are ways you can help it get there. Because as it turns out, shopping sustainably is a lot easier than you think.