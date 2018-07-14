Despite some success, Kirsten Brodde, Greenpeace Germany's project lead of the 'Detox My Fashion' campaign, notes that the 80 companies involved make up only a small part of the fashion industry. "85% of the textile industry is still not doing enough to eliminate hazardous chemicals and improve factory working conditions," she said. "This is unacceptable. It is time for policy makers to step in and make 'Detox' a worldwide standard."