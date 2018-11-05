To celebrate the release of The Girl In The Spider’s Web, we wanted to catch up with the remarkable, female-strong workforce who made this feminist story happen – from behind the scenes.
In part two of our 'Behind The Lens' series we speak to the women on set about how they broke into their male-dominated industries; the importance of teamwork; and the positive – if not immediately obvious – impact a lead female role as complicated and as smart as Lisbeth Salander has on society.
Check out The Girl In The Spider’s Web, at cinemas globally.