Behind The Lens: The Producers Bringing To Life This Season's Must-See Movie

Lisbeth Salander is one of the baddest, fiercest, strongest, smartest heroines ever to have graced the silver screen. Now in 2018, Claire Foy will be stepping into her shoes as the antihero returns with a bang in The Girl In The Spider’s Web at cinemas globally.
However it's not just the amazing women in front of the lens who bring a strong female-led movie like this to life; it's also the women behind it. In this two-part 'Behind The Lens' series, we'll be hearing from the women who have brought this epic movie to life and what it's really like to be a strong woman in a male-dominated industry.
To kick things off we speak to two of the producers, Elizabeth Cantillon and Amy Pascal, about their vision for the film and their take on the industry as a whole.