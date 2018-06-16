Frida Kahlo Homeware Is Fine, But Here's How To Do It Responsibly

However, while it might be tempting to purchase every bright pink, Frida-face-featuring hand towel you come across in your pursuit to get your kitchen to resemble a Oaxacan canteen, go about it in a way that respects and gives back to the country of origin. The Mexican artisanal scene is overflowing with talent and has a wildly varied output. It is responsible for some incredible textiles, ceramics and paintings which have been created using traditional methods and sustainable materials. These pieces pay tribute to the Mexican identity in a way reproductions made for profit absolutely don't. Luckily, thanks to a few charitably minded entrepreneurs and the magic of the internet, products created by Mexican weavers, potters and glassblowers are readily available in the UK – you just need to know where to look.