Frida Kahlo Homeware Is Fine, But Here's How To Do It Responsibly

Thanks to the V&A's wildly popular Frida Kahlo: Making Herself Up exhibition, Frida obsession has reached new levels.
The Mexican artist died more than 60 years ago, tragically early due to lifelong health problems from a teenage injury. Throughout her life, she was political and outspoken, and is today hailed as a hero by socialists and feminists, the LGBTQ+ community and preservationists of Mexico's cultural identity.
The colours Kahlo painted with (and wore) are intoxicating. Almost anyone will recognise her rich turquoises, pinks, reds and oranges, colours popular in the country of her birth. Unsurprisingly, with the exhibition highlighting these colours, 'Mexicana' has become the homeware trend of the minute.
However, while it might be tempting to purchase every bright pink, Frida-face-featuring hand towel you come across in your pursuit to get your kitchen to resemble a Oaxacan canteen, go about it in a way that respects and gives back to the country of origin. The Mexican artisanal scene is overflowing with talent and has a wildly varied output. It is responsible for some incredible textiles, ceramics and paintings which have been created using traditional methods and sustainable materials. These pieces pay tribute to the Mexican identity in a way reproductions made for profit absolutely don't. Luckily, thanks to a few charitably minded entrepreneurs and the magic of the internet, products created by Mexican weavers, potters and glassblowers are readily available in the UK – you just need to know where to look.
So by all means, decorate your house taking inspiration from Frida Kahlo – it'll look incredible. But do it in a responsible way. Click through to find our favourite Mexicana-inspired homeware picks, all of which were actually made in Mexico.