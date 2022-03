What I Lost & Found When I Froze My Eggs

But when my new employer expanded their fertility benefits last year, when I was 39, I reconsidered. I had never dreamed of my wedding day , but I wanted a family of my own because I had that family growing up — and still do — the one where my parents are happily married after 51 years, and we fly across the country to celebrate the milestone and mundane in-between moments. What if I met someone and we could not conceive because my eggs were too old, and I had chosen to not freeze them when I had the option? Why not keep this door open given we never know what each day is going to bring? I had the opportunity to have a choice and control over my body — and I took it.