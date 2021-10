Venus In Sagittarius Means It’s Time To Fall In Love — With Yourself

Besides playing with destiny, Venus in Sagittarius could be the spark needed to bring the fireworks back into your love life. "Sagittarius’s mantra is 'more is more' so if you are dating or on the apps, you may notice an influx of potential partners and suitors," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution . "Sagittarius likes to try new things, so if you have always dated the finance bro type, see what going out with a musician is like." We've said it once and we'll say it again — now's the time to be adventurous in your dating endeavours. After all, you never know what could be out there for you.