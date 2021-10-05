Venus In Sagittarius Means It’s Time To Fall In Love — With Yourself

Almost immediately after entering Venus, Montúfar says the planet will conjunct the south node of the moon, which means one thing: changes are coming. "The romantic relationships that are past their due date will suddenly end," she warns. "Certain people who are meant to meet and be together will run into each other and connect." If you feel called to end a lackluster relationship or aren't sure if you want to go on a first date with a stranger you met on Hinge, let your gut decide for you. Whatever feels right during this time will most likely be the fated move you're meant to make.