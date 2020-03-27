7 Recipes That Are Perfect For Freezing

Batch cooking and freezing ticks every box you need in a meal right now – you get the pleasure of a long, slow cook to take up time on the weekend, as well as the laziness of simply defrosting on weeknights. You don't need to be doomed to the same lunch day after day and if you plan properly you can fill your days with variety.
Then of course there's the economic benefit – it's arguably cheaper to batch cook, and at a time when supermarket shelves are filled and emptied at the speed of light, you don't have to spend heaps on whatever you can find when you already have soup in the freezer.
With that in mind, we've rounded up our favourite freezer-friendly recipes; some are vegan, some are vegetarian, all are delicious.