The 10 Coolest Spots To Freelance In London

"Working from home" is no longer the euphemism it once was for slacking off on the sofa. Latest statistics put the self-employed figure at more than 15% of the UK’s workforce, in fact, and nowhere is this more prevalent than in the coffee-supping, workspace-hubbing capital of it all, London, home to around half of this booming population. As such, free WiFi spots abound in the capital but, for those bored of guiltily eking out a frappuccino in Starbucks or the all-too-easy distractions of ping pong, pinball machines and beer on tap, here are the hippest hangouts to head to.
Money Diaries
A Week In Canberra, Australia, On A $115,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we’re tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We’re asking millennials how th