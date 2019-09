The Forbidden Loves Of Cinema We’ll Always Be Rooting For

When you think "forbidden love," you probably think of a boy, a girl, and a balcony in Verona, Italy. Romeo and Juliet might be the most easily identifiable example of forbidden love, but it's hardly the first. Forbidden love stories are staples in folklore and mythology . Take Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, and the Roman general Marc Antony, who loved each other much that the y led their countries into war (or so the legend goes). Or Paolo and Francesca da Rimini, the in-laws who fell in love and were forever trapped in hell in Dante's Inferno.