Five Guys A Week Is The Come Dine With Me Of Dating Shows

Setting the show in a real-life home gives the whole thing a Come Dine With Me vibe. It’s so far from the glamour and expensive production of shows like The Bachelor and Love Is Blind that it’s really, really hard to get caught up emotionally. It is basic, but effective, British filler television. It is Four In A Bed. It is Homes Under The Hammer. Watching the country music singer (who recently quit his job as a bank branch manager) make out with Amy to the sound of Sean Paul in the (very) local nightclub, you realise that no one is saying "I love you" on day three of this show . You realise that no matter how much the banker's coat cost (£1,100), nothing will be able to distract from the fact that his cologne is pineapple-scented. "It’s the smell of masculine, do y'know what I mean?"