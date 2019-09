3 Incredible Women Who Discovered Fitness Over 50

Although fitness has become accessible to the point of compulsion – the UK fitness market alone is estimated to be worth £5bn and one in every seven Brits has a gym membership – from how it’s advertised, we’d be forgiven for believing it’s a young person’s game. But the benefits of regular exercise don’t stop when you’re older; in fact, the NHS’ exercise guidelines are the same for all adults from 19 to 64. Refinery29 UK spoke to three women about how they discovered fitness in their 50s.