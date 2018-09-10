Should You Be Friends With Your Fitness Instructor?

Personally, I've been to many a SoulCycle class, and creeped on instructor's Instagram pages, but never had the urge to go say hello after class. So, I had to wonder if these relationships are strictly business. Do these instructors really care or remember who comes up to them after class? Or are these interactions just a matter of ego-stroking? When I mentioned this to Miller and Prince, they both shut down my hesitations, and encouraged me to say hello the next time I take a class, because the instructors do care. "It helps keep perspective, and keep me motivated, and I want to know you. I want to know everybody," Prince says. "Let them know for them, it’s not about you."