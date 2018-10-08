With Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and iPlayer at our fingertips, physically going to the cinema feels like a huge investment of your time and money. What if you don't like the film? What if it's longer than you anticipated and you're stuck in a dark room with strangers for more than two hours? What if the person you decide to go to the cinema with is a talker/loud chewer/not trained in the etiquette of public screenings?
There's plenty to consider, true. But you'll be happy to hear that there are a lot of movies on the way to the big screen, and we've found the ones worth leaving the house for.
We are helped, of course, by the return of London Film Festival. Running from 10th–21st October, you're looking at 12 days, 225 feature films and a chance to preview some of the hotly anticipated Oscar contenders (a.k.a. gather enough cultural currency to get you through the next four months of dinner party chit-chat. Thank us later). Don't know where to start with your viewing schedule? We've got you covered. Click through for our pick of 15 must-watch films in the coming months.