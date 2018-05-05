"Whether it is the highly collectable and cutting-edge work of Chantal Joffe or Ishbel Myerscough making its way into your Instagram feed, or your weekend plans to visit the recent Modigliani retrospective at Tate Modern, there’s no denying it, figurative is back with force," says Luci Noel, of the Affordable Art Fair.
What is figurative art? Essentially, it's art that is representative of real-world objects – often the human body. "We’ve seen artists responding to a trend driven by those investing in original art who want to make a statement," says Luci. "Whether that’s simply a celebration of the human form through figurative art, or an affordable ode to the iconic works of Picasso, Freud and Emin increasingly taking centre stage in blockbuster exhibitions and being snapped up by private collectors."
At the Affordable Art Fair, Luci and her colleagues have seen huge successes from artists like Henrietta Dubrey, Romily Alice Walden, Hock Tee Tan, and Ed Hodgkinson.
At first glance, this trend may seem to lend itself exclusively to the female form. But that's not always the case, says Luci. "Excitingly we’ve got some fresh figurative work coming to the Hampstead Affordable Art Fair that focuses on the male form by artist Adam Riches. Adam’s line drawings are bursting with an energy and fluidity that we cannot wait to see in the flesh."
If you want to pick up an original figurative art piece for yourself, Made in Arts London is selling work from the University of the Arts London students. If you'd prefer to save up and make do with prints for now, then click through to see our favourites.