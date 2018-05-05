What is figurative art? Essentially, it's art that is representative of real-world objects – often the human body. "We’ve seen artists responding to a trend driven by those investing in original art who want to make a statement," says Luci. "Whether that’s simply a celebration of the human form through figurative art, or an affordable ode to the iconic works of Picasso, Freud and Emin increasingly taking centre stage in blockbuster exhibitions and being snapped up by private collectors."