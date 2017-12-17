While there are countless benefits to a digital art scene, such as democracy and diversity, social media platforms have raised questions about whether we can now produce a truly original piece of art. Walden sounds positive. "I think there's still work to be made. For me, if the answer is no and everything has been made, then what's the point in making anything else? Then we're left with a world where no one ever makes new art," she states. "I think art has always been derivative. Obviously now it's a lot easier to see lots of art very quickly and access these amazing back catalogues of every artist you can think of but I actually think that artists have always learned from and been influenced by other artists. I think that there's a strange thing happening in art being shared so much online – if you make a piece of art in a physical space, is it still art? I can be guilty of that too; if I see there's a show, I look at the social media of that show – which is crazy."