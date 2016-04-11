The rise of women who lift heavy and train hard has been a long time coming. Yet female athletes of all types still face the disgusting wrath of Twitter trolls and worse for participating in these traditionally masculine activities. And although we know there isn't one body type that universally means "fit," that classic slim, trim, and toned figure reigns supreme in the fitness industry.
However, over the past few years, women interested in weightlifting and strength training have created a welcoming community on Instagram. Hashtags upon hashtags have sprung up to celebrate #womenwholift, finding your #quadgoals, and ladies who were #grownstrong. Used by pro athletes and beginners alike, Insta has become a way to learn from and be inspired by the best while getting encouragement for your own progress.
So we asked eight women from all different areas of weightlifting — including bodybuilders, CrossFit athletes, and powerlifters — about their bodies and the amazing work they put into them. Click through to learn how they fuel their workouts and get ready to add 'em to your #fitspo lineup.
