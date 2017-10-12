This Is Why All Your Facebook Friends Are Body Builders Now

The thought of judging women solely on the look of their muscles or bodies sounds, at first, pretty icky. Indeed, many competitors are athletes, but to think about diluting their abilities and focusing on just what they look like is a bummer. It just doesn't seem very healthy — but the bikini competitors we spoke to say this is a misconception they'd like to change. As with other sports or beauty competitions, when we assume we know anything about people's lives or habits, simply based on how they look, nobody wins.