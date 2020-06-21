How The Beckhams & Other Celebs Marked Father’s Day In Lockdown

Father's Day is a little different this year while we try to make the best of life in lockdown (however grumpy that makes us).
Some of us may have been lucky enough to share a socially distanced picnic with our father or father figure.
Many others will have celebrated virtually in some way or caught up with our loved ones via a good old-fashioned phone call.
To give you an extra dose of Father's Day feels, we've rounded up some of the best examples of celebrities celebrating fatherhood on social media.
Grab a box of tissues, click through, and don't forget to call your dear old dad – or someone who means something equally special to you.