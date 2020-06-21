Raising My Daughter In Lockdown: Why Every Day Is Father’s Day

There is a sense of guilt at inhabiting the parental bubble. There is a knowledge, too, that we will have to leave its safe haven one day and rejoin society. It is our responsibility to help turn the wheels of change. For now, a siege mentality can be helpful as we have no idea how long this state of limbo will last. The pandemic has warped the very fabric of time, as each day slowly rolls into the next, then quickening before you notice months have passed. Therein lies another similarity to the joyous hard labour of parenting: "the days are long but the years are short," as the saying goes. The long, sleep-deprived nights seemed to last forever but in the blink of an eye my daughter is nearly a year old. Blink again and when I open my eyes she could be a parent herself. Having E in my life has made me reassess my own perception of the past and future by forcing me to live in the present. As somebody who would regret the passing of time and loss of my own youth, I no longer look back with rose-tinted glasses or drown myself in nostalgia. My life now stretches out in front of me as I anticipate growing ancient and watching proudly as E takes on the world.