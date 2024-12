Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In December

Friends, we’ve made it to the end of another year. Looking back at the last 12 months, there have been some major fashion and beauty moments. Who could forget Zendaya arriving at the Dune 2 London premiere in a vintage Mugler robot suit , or Tyla taking to the Met Gala red carpet in her sand-sculpted gown and matching hourglass handbag? Then there was Beyoncé leading the charge for the Western style revival with Cowboy Carter and, most recently, Alex Consani making history at the 2024 Fashion Awards (while wearing Dilara Findikoglu).