Fashion Label Farai London On Going Viral Thanks To Kylie Jenner

Refreshingly, in a time when small businesses need our support now more than ever, Msengi is honest about the less glamorous side of launching your own label. “Everything has been very exciting, but also very tough. There's a lot of pressure to deliver all the time, and I always want to bring my A-Game. It's truly been physically draining and stressful but when you finally launch a collection and see all the positive feedback and happy customers, you realise it was all worth it and in those moments you know you would do it all over again. I'm also someone who absolutely loves the grind - I attribute a lot of the drive and inspiration behind Farai to my grandma, who also used to sell clothes that she had sewn by hand in South Africa. I wouldn't have it any other way. ”