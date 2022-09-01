We are firm believers in the theory that your cooking skills directly correlate to the quality of kitchenware you own. That's why we're big fans of Our Place, the brand behind the internet-famous Always Pan. The brand’s smart, multipurpose designs have effectively taken the faff out of making everything from one-pot dinners to Sunday roasts.
But being a master home cook is not just about owning nifty kitchen gadgets. Having good-looking dishes and bowls to serve your creations on is equally important. They are obviously an essential part of throwing a successful dinner party but if we’re being honest, even reheated leftovers taste better on pretty plates. If you’re looking to upgrade the contents of your kitchen cabinets, the ceramic dinnerware collection from Far & Away should definitely be on your shopping radar.
The brand offers stoneware, ceramic plates, bowls and cups sourced from a family-owned workshop in Portugal, a country renowned for its crafts and artisanal home goods. The design has a minimalist yet utilitarian feel that will surely resonate if you’re into the Our Place aesthetic. The rimmed edges of the plates not only create a chic look but also help to prevent spillage and make everything easily stackable. The products come in four camera-friendly colours: white, pink, black and, of course, the sage green hue that is all the rage in home design right now.
With prices starting at £59 for the set of four cups, it certainly feels like a sizeable investment for dinnerware. But Far & Away’s products are built to stand the test of time. Each ceramic piece is single-fired and hand-finished using recycled clay and can be used in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven (up to 220°C).
Right now, you will receive a 30% discount (£199 down from £256) if you go with a 16-piece dinnerware bundle, which comes with large plates, small plates, bowls and cups in sets of four. It's certainly an indulgent treat for your first grown-up flat and makes for a thoughtful housewarming gift. Got an upcoming, late-summer wedding and an expectant couple to shop for? This is just the ticket.
In addition to its ceramic range, Far & Away offers a 20-piece cutlery collection, also manufactured in Portugal. The forks, knives and spoons are made from recycled European steel, which is resistant to leaving marks on the surface of your dinnerware.
The final missing piece to instantly elevate your tabletop? The site also sells cork placemats, coasters and trivets crafted from leftover wine stoppers in Alentejo, a region in Portugal famous for its wine production. These water-resistant and heat-insulating products are available individually or in a 12-piece bundle.
Check out Far & Away's full range to discover more classic and durable pieces that will undoubtedly win you extra hostess brownie points at your next home gathering.
