When I was thinking about leaving, I had confided in some of my work friends who had already made the move and asked whether they had been offered a last chat with HR. Not one of them said that they had and most followed this up by saying that, even though they had had grievances, they weren’t fussed about airing them, an attitude which surprised me. When I delved a little deeper into this mentality, I discovered that most of my friends weren’t aware what an exit interview entailed – the sort of questions they would be asked and how their responses would be used. It turns out that they aren’t alone, so without further ado, here is your foolproof guide to exit interviews.