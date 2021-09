What Emma Raducanu’s Rise Means To Me & British Asians Everywhere

Like Raducanu, I am mixed race. We’re both Chinese and proud. Raducanu is fluent in Mandarin, as seen in a YouTube clip where she thanks her Chinese fans and of which I’m deeply envious. I am half Chinese Singaporean. Raducanu is half Chinese and half Romanian. I travelled with my parents as a young child, following my dad's teaching career that moved us back and forth between London, Texas, Amsterdam and Connecticut before the age of 4. Raducanu was born in Canada. We are both British. I wonder how the British tabloids would interpret my background had I been launched by sport into the spotlight. I also have OCD, anxiety and have suffered from depression. I don’t feel as though my identity in terms of my race and my mental health is fragile or questionable but Raducanu's treatment by the media tells me that I’d be a walking target for the likes of Piers Morgan, who tweeted that Raducanu needed to "toughen up" when she excused herself from Wimbledon for health reasons and openly discussed her mental health.