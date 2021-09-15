What Emma Raducanu’s Rise Means To Me & British Asians Everywhere

My immigrant mum’s attitude was different. She wasn’t pumping me full of E numbers and entitlement; she was being frugal, realistic. She was using her British name, not her Chinese name. She was not rocking the boat. Though I’m forever grateful for the way that she brought me up, it did not prepare me to feel the sense of self-worth that my teammates seemed to. Unequipped with the entitlement they possessed and without that revelatory nudge that representation provides, I couldn’t compete. This was the first time I felt like an 'other'. And though perhaps I would never have had the drive to reach professional levels within figure skating, I can’t help but wonder if my experience would have differed had the face of the sport looked a little more like me.