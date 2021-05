The antidote to this inter-group hijacking can also be found in our history. According to late activist Gordon Lee , the term “Asian American” emerged as a radical, deliberately anti-racist political identity. Though it collected dozens of ethnicities under one group, grouping us together meant establishing our solidarity with other non-white communities, declaring unity against all institutionalised oppression. It was our way of challenging and subverting the stereotypes projected onto us by whiteness. The persistence of the model minority myth disconnects us from our radical roots, isolating us from our inherent power as a diverse community. We must remember that our identity as Asian Americans is not based in a shared language, culture, home country, nor appearance, but rather in our commitment to fighting injustice for all. Stopping Asian hate begins with confronting how the model minority stereotype still thrives today. The end of institutionalised oppression won’t be found in seeing more rich, beautiful Asian faces in Hollywood, but rather in coming together as a community to protect those that need it most.