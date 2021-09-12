‘What A Superstar’: The Internet Reacts To Emma Raducanu’s Historic US Open Win

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021
WHAT A SUPERSTAR @EmmaRaducanu 💫 absolutely incredible. History made!— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) September 11, 2021
Emma Radacanu's story is London's story. Born in Canada to Chinese and Romanian parents, she moved to London at two-years-old.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 11, 2021
Here in London, we embrace and celebrate our diversity. And if you work hard, and get a helping hand, you can achieve anything. #USOpen 🇨🇦🇨🇳🇷🇴🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9WXNU1xRz6
What a terrific display of competition & maturity from two exceptional players.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2021
It is wonderful to see this generation living our dream.
I can’t remember a #USOpen with better crowd support. Thank you, NY, the greatest fans in the world.
And congratulations, Emma! pic.twitter.com/fQcOMkV3wk
A gripping #USOpen match between two extraordinary *young* women of colour who made Canada and Britain proud. And an unbelievable performance by #EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧 🎉✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/k1gxO6MXOT— Dr Zubaida Haque (@Zubhaque) September 12, 2021
Emma Raducanu a Chinese Romanian immigrant to the UK, born in Canada has won the #USOpen final being the first British woman to do so in 53 years— Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) September 11, 2021
Fantastic 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Teenage female: 1. Old white men: 0. #EmmaRaducanu— Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) September 12, 2021
People saying it’s crass or embarrassing to mention the prize money: the history of women’s tennis is of earning an insulting amount compared to men. It made me grin to hear Raducanu is COINING IT. And Billie Jean King, on that stage with her, helped make it possible. So yeah.— Alice Beverton-Palmer (@alice) September 11, 2021