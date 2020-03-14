Emily Blunt Reveals The Thing She’d Change About Her Wedding Day

Emily Blunt has revealed the one thing she'd change about her otherwise idyllic-sounding wedding day.
The award-winning British actress wed actor-director John Krasinski in July 2010 in Como, Italy. It was reported at the time that she wore a customised cream chiffon Marchesa dress and celebrated with guests including George Clooney.
However, Blunt admitted during an appearance on James Corden's US chatshow this week that one aspect of her wedding day grooming was a bit of a misstep.
"I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that," she recalled. "I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colour."
Explaining that she opted for a DIY fake tan to keep to her budget, Blunt added: "It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan – wearing white. [I was] Just seeping orange. It was terrible."
Happily, she and Krasinski are about to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary and have welcomed two children. They starred together in the acclaimed 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, directed by Krasinski, which became a surprise box office smash. Blunt went on to win a prestigious Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for her nerve-shredding performance.
The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, also starring Blunt and directed by Krasinski, had been due to open in cinemas on 20th March. However, Paramount Pictures announced this week that its release has now been postponed in light of the global Coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said in an Instagram statement.
“Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together."
