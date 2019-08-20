Elaine Welteroth On How To Land Your Dream Job

All that glitters ain't gold. It's just like your mama told you. I had a rude awakening in my first dream job about the limitations that come along with systemic racism and how it affects some or most black-owned business. [Welteroth writes about feeling like Ebony was at the bottom of the media hierarchy.] It was a blessing and a curse to start my career that way because I learned how to lift up the underdog and be the underdog. Sometimes there is a bay in between what your expectations are and what your realities are, but there's always an opportunity for you to get closer and create the dream. I just took it. Don't wait to be handed an opportunity, Create the opportunity for yourself. I mean, don't go as far as I did and give yourself a promotion. [Welteroth promoted herself to production assistant at Ebony and negotiated a 50% raise.] Who was that girl?