Those eco-ignorant days may be long over but that doesn't mean the simple joys of our schooldays should be lost to us. The delights of new stationery elicit a very particular nerdy buzz in me that I'm not willing to give up, despite working almost solely on a computer. So ahead we've listed 11 stylish pieces of stationery that will give you that back-to-school thrill, without any of the eco/consumer guilt. Everything here is either recycled or made with eco-friendly materials – which feels even better than flicking that light switch...