Things are much less straightforward nowadays. We know what the housing market is and how it's doing (bad); we have debt and have to book our own dentist appointments (gross); and caring about the environment is less of a cute hobby and more of a crushingly urgent concern that's enough to give anyone anxiety palpitations . The world is very stressful and often I desperately want to return to a simpler time when all I cared about was showing off my new Groovy Chick pencil case and switching off the lights when told.