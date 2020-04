On Instagram, Nasa is spearheading #EarthDayAtHome with studies of the planet, at-home demos with astronauts, trips to the South Pole, and more, which you can check out via @nasa @iss , and @instagram . Meanwhile, Google is hosting Your Plan, Your Planet and providing tips on how to waste less food and water, recycle your clothes and household items, and expend less energy to power your life. Its interactive tools ask you to input specifics like how many light bulbs you keep on in your home during the day, how many loads of laundry you do per week, and even how long your typical shower lasts — the point being to show how small changes can make a huge difference. The tool illustrates the impact of your individual waste, down to the gallons of water used to produce even that banana you just tossed or how much money you could save on your electricity bill by unplugging your microwave, which makes the task of being less wasteful feel more doable.