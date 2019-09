So You Want To Buy A House, But You Have No Money

It’s no secret that millennials have been hit hard by the housing crisis . While many of our parents were scaling the property ladder by their mid-20s, young people today are struggling against the meteoric rental prices and stagnating real-wage growth that halt our hopes of homeownership in their tracks. With the average London tenant spending a staggering 49% of their income on rent , and headlines bemoaning the desperate state of the housing market at every turn, a white picket fence property – or at the very least, a one-bed flat with decent lighting and tolerable transport links – seems a distant dream.