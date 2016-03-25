These 15 Bite-Sized Workouts Will Get You Feeling Stronger FAST

Finding a new workout routine can be an intimidating challenge. But the good news is you don't need expensive equipment or an unbelievable amount of free time. That means, yes, it's possible to get fit without a gym membership.



To prove it, we've collected these 15 videos. Each one is only a single minute long and teaches you an exercise that you can easily build into a full-on workout routine. You'll find variations on squats, planks, burpees, and more that'll get you feeling energised and stronger in record time. Tip: Select 4 to 6 varied moves and turn them into a circuit, performing each for one minute before moving on to the next, and repeat the circuit 2 to 3 times.



Click through to find your new favourite moves. You'll be able to do all of these at home with only a few bits of equipment. But don't forget to bring these exercises with you on your next adventure — they travel well, too!