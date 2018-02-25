I Own My Studio Apartment—& It Cost Less Than £213,000

As life would have it, Julie met Kyle a month or so after moving in. The OkCupid date eventually led to marriage, and once Kyle moved in, the apartment needed a transformation. One extra person meant a need for extra storage, requiring creative solutions to the open layout to make room for the books, gear, and clothes he brought in. With a little help from Ikea mirrors and room-dividing bookshelves, the little studio turned into a spacious-feeling Brooklyn oasis, thanks in part to its tall ceilings, large windows, and lofted bedroom. Which is all to say, Julie's search for the New York City trifecta might just be over.