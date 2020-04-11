How A Beauty Editor Transformed Her Office Into A Beauty Room

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Senior Beauty Writer, Thatiana Diaz shows us how she transforms her office into a beauty room for $100 (£80), $150 (£120), and $200 (£160).
There is no place like home, but for Thatiana, her Harrison, New Jersey square footage was not being put to its best use. What was once a home office that wasted precious space with bulky storage solutions gets streamlined into a co-existing creative space. Now, it serves as an office and a beauty room.
Editor's Note: This video was filmed before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and current government guidelines about social distancing and travel restrictions were put into effect.
Advertisement