Sure, colour fading looks cute when it comes to our hair and our jeans, but we like the ombré effect best adorning our interiors. Which is handy, because (judging by the internet-du-jour) there doesn’t seem to be much in the home inspiration folder that hasn’t had an encounter with a vat of dye. From wallpapers to shower curtains and cushions, there’s a plethora of ombré-d things on the home circuit to give your living quarters a subtle wash of colour, and you can even have a go at a spot of dip-dye DIY.



Click on for our favourite buys and makes out there...

