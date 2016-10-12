We've coveted their wardrobes, their beauty cabinets, and their diets. Hell, we've even tried to parent like them. What is it about the Parisian lifestyle that makes so many of us Brits feel so inferior? Why does the mere sight of Caroline de Maigret or Léa Seydoux make us want to reach for a Gauloise and a copy of Colette's Gigi?
Well, now there's a new area of French women's lives to take inspiration from: their interiors.
Chez Moi: Decorating Your Home and Living like a Parisienne is a new book from Sarah Lavoine, a leading interior designer and arbiter of Parisian style. Lavoine "sees the quintessential Paris apartment as a stylish sanctuary from the stresses of life." Through its chapters, Lavoine explains how to add Parisian touches to your home and shares some French secrets of stylish interiors.
Click through to see some of her top tips.
Chez Moi: Decorating Your Home and Living like a Parisienne by Sarah Lavoine is out now (Abrams, £15.99)
