How I Found My Perfect Foundation Shade In Just Under A Minute

If you have darker skin and have been unhappy with the shade ranges available to you or if you have skin concerns such as acne and eczema , this customised option could cut out any compromise. The brand is tallying up a host of positive Trust Pilot reviews from happy customers whose makeup game has been changed. Talking about diversity in beauty, Claire tells Refinery29: "In an age where consumers are promised products that are crafted to meet their specific needs, there is still a long way to go when it comes to foundation. The cosmetics industry has responded to pressure by ever expanding their shade ranges by the tens. However we know that there are more than 30, 50 or 100 shades in the population — because we’ve matched them." Claire says the brand speaks to customers every day, many of whom feel ignored and unseen by the cosmetics industry "simply because their skin tone is not 'popular' enough to be stocked."