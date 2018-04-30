Why I'm Finally Giving Up Matte Foundation

So when a colleague asked me to try NARS' new Radiant Longwear Foundation, I wasn't all that thrilled. Don't get me wrong: I love NARS, and have probably gushed about the brand's Velvet Matte Skin Tint at least a dozen times. But the whole name of the game is to hide my flaws... not highlight them, and I feared a sheer formula would do just that. I should've had more faith, though. Upon first try, the foundation did go on lightly and smoothly — and managed to bring life to my otherwise dull complexion (thanks to an extra glass of wine from the previous night). My dark spots were mostly covered, and instead of having to overcompensate with illuminator, my high points looked dewy and natural. It's all because of the formula's watermelon, raspberry, and apple extracts that work to smooth your skin, which gives the light a surface to bounce off of. It's glow without the grease, and it's what I'll be wearing for every rooftop happy hour and family barbecue this summer. I think my inner 13-year-old would be proud.