I Tried ‘Day Dumping’ For A Week & It Changed Everything

Admittedly, not knowing what to take photos of felt like I’d fallen at the first hurdle. Most of my work is remote and taking photos is a habit that I’ve slowly fallen out of over the past few years. Bryanna tells me that she tries to go on walks every day, sharing what she wears, where she goes and what she sees. "The other day I got dressed and went tide-pooling . I loved capturing that through images and sharing it with those who maybe don’t have access to the nature that I do," she tells me. "But I also love to share the moments at home that are less exciting. Making a cup of tea, washing my face and so on."