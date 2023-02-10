I Tried ‘Day Dumping’ For A Week & It Changed Everything

In my week of day dumping, I had to travel from my home in the New Forest to the medieval cities of Durham and Winchester for work. Winchester is only a short drive whereas Durham is about 330 miles away. This proved to be an opportunity. As someone who, like Bryanna, all too often prioritises productivity over peace, there’s something really calming about wandering cobblestoned streets and walking along the river with no goal other than taking nice photos and appreciating my surroundings. But as is often the case with the temperamental British weather, few photos turned out as well as I’d hoped.