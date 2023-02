Why YouTube’s Elle Mills Always Enjoys A “Slow Morning”

I feel very passionate about passion. I have a lot of family and friends who want a creative career they're passionate about and I'm always pushing them to take charge of their future. If you want it for yourself, you have to stop at nothing to make it happen. And I'm not saying it's easy, but a switch has to go off in your head saying, you simply won't accept any other kind of future for yourself. We all only have one life, so why not try your absolute hardest to make it a dream one.