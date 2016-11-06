Planet Earth II David Attenborough BBC One

Can you believe it's been 10 years since Planet Earth first dazzled us? Sir David Attenborough's landmark BBC production brought us some of the most stunning wildlife footage ever recorded and transformed the way we thought about the natural world.
And now it's back. Tonight on BBC One, Planet Earth II will show us penguins, sloths and monkeys like we've never seen them before, all set to a Hans Zimmer score, of course.
As we eagerly await the show, let's look back at some of the most incredible animal attacks from the last series.
And now it's back. Tonight on BBC One, Planet Earth II will show us penguins, sloths and monkeys like we've never seen them before, all set to a Hans Zimmer score, of course.
As we eagerly await the show, let's look back at some of the most incredible animal attacks from the last series.