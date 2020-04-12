Now Is The Time For A Cropped Cardigan

Just because we can’t go outside right now doesn’t mean we can’t welcome spring with open arms. Frolicking in the park among the daffodils may be strictly off-limits but there's no reason you can't give your wardrobe a new lease of life with the introduction of this season’s most sought-after piece: the cardigan.
We aren’t talking about the chunky grandad cardigans of winters past; this spring, pastel-hued, puff-sleeved button-ups are taking over. Since Rouje’s sold-out Nona cardigan began dominating our feeds at the start of the year, our obsession with the tight-fit knit has grown by the day, with countless examples on the SS20 catwalks highlighting the garment’s laid-back allure.
From Adeam’s off-the-shoulder sky-blue hues to Tory Burch’s floral embroidered designs, the new knits are skimpier than their slouchy predecessors, making them the perfect attire for warmer weather. In light of recent events, we're currently styling our cropped cardis with joggers for optimum WFH comfort but once we're back to reality, we’ll be swapping the sweats for slip skirts and sandals faster than you can say Aperol Spritz.
Click through to view 30 cropped cardigans guaranteed to brighten up your wardrobe…