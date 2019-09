17 Crochet Dresses That Will Take You From The City To The Beach

That's the allure of a good crochet dress. Once relegated to an era of bygone authentic hippies, crocheted clothing has transcended past the boho looks of the '90s and early '00s and D.I.Y. Etsy stores, and straight into designer collections. Paired over a slip in place of a bikini , this holiday staple can live right at home on a rooftop happy hour. Just be sure to steer clear of overly-done halter top maxi cuts or matching it with a wicker bag — we're trying to emulate our vacation looks, not replicate them.