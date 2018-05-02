17 Crochet Dresses That Will Take You From The City To The Beach

If we could live in out of office beachwear all day everyday, we probably would. Whimsical tiered midi dresses, linen palazzo pants that don't constrict your legs, clothing that's as easy and breezy as we wish our surrounding were. But while our 9-to-5 typically doesn't allow room for potentially see-through skirts and little white tops, come summer, our after hours definitely do.
That's the allure of a good crochet dress. Once relegated to an era of bygone authentic hippies, crocheted clothing has transcended past the boho looks of the '90s and early '00s and D.I.Y. Etsy stores, and straight into designer collections. Paired over a slip in place of a bikini, this holiday staple can live right at home on a rooftop happy hour. Just be sure to steer clear of overly-done halter top maxi cuts or matching it with a wicker bag — we're trying to emulate our vacation looks, not replicate them.
To instantly transport yourself from cityscape to beachside cabana, shop the 17 crochet picks ahead.