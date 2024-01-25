But the show isn’t all couture and society parties. In the second episode, for example, the audience sees how Balenciaga’s business was impacted by the Nazi occupation in Paris, when the designer was forced to tone down his designs to fit with the German military’s regulations. Daigeler, whose past work includes Tár and Mulan, says that, while sourcing and crafting military uniforms was a challenge, it was adopting Balenciaga’s work to the sober mood of the time that posed a bigger demand. She says she wanted to “explain what happened in that period through the runway shows.” “It was really emotional,” she says.