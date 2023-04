The New COS Collection Is Full Of This Season’s Top Trends — & Runway-Approved

Unveiled on Wednesday in Paris during a runway show, the latest collection is inspired by the city's haute couture tradition . Aptly designed and crafted at the house’s own atelier, the ready-to-wear line embodies warm-weather fashion thanks to summer-ready pieces like flowing maxi dresses that could double as wedding guest wear , chic mini skirts that wouldn't look out of place in an office and crisp shirts made for layering. The line is defined by minimalistic, contemporary silhouettes, as well as the brand’s trademark tailoring and effortlessness, and includes shoes , handbags and menswear pieces.