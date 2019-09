Everything You Need To Know About Conch Piercings

The same way we hunt down the season's latest haircut du jour , we're constantly in search of the one piercing trend that inspires the cool girls to flock to their local piercing studio for an appointment. But unlike hair trends , piercing placements tend to stick around for a while. It was just last year that the piercers at New York City's Maria Tash revealed to Refinery29 that the conch was one of the trendiest cartilage piercings on the east coast. And that popularity is still going strong.