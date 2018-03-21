6 Ways To Tidy Your Home For Impromptu Guests

We've all been there: You're hours into a TV binge (elbow-deep in a bag of cheese doodles, no less) when you get that text from a friend. "Hey! I'm in your hood rn! Cool if I drop by?" The panic ensues. You're sporting your fave — albeit impossible-to-remove — charcoal mask, and your hair has definitely seen better days. Even worse: Your place looks like a total disaster zone. (Are those dirty socks? Under the couch? Yep.)
Before you toss your phone out the window and draw your blackout shades (if they can't see you, you're not there, right?), take a breath. We pulled together six easy, lightning-quick ways to revive your pad from the depths of domestic disgrace. The best part? With a little luck, you'll still have ample time to run a brush through your hair, too.